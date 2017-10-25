How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Tottenham vs. West Ham on October 25.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 25, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur hosts West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup round of 16 match.

Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday in a Premier League meeting. Harry Kane had two goals for Spurs.

West Ham lost its last match 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League matchup.

Find out how to watch Wednesday's League Cup match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN

