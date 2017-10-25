How to watch Tottenham vs. West Ham on October 25.
Tottenham Hotspur hosts West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup round of 16 match.
Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday in a Premier League meeting. Harry Kane had two goals for Spurs.
West Ham lost its last match 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League matchup.
Find out how to watch Wednesday's League Cup match below.
How to Watch
Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN 3
Live Stream: WatchESPN