Tottenham Hotspur hosts West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup round of 16 match.

Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday in a Premier League meeting. Harry Kane had two goals for Spurs.

West Ham lost its last match 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League matchup.

Find out how to watch Wednesday's League Cup match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN