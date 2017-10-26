Antonio Conte Promises Chelsea Youngsters More Game Time Following Everton Carabao Cup Win

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated his satisfaction in his side's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Everton, in what he called a 'dangerous' tie, and insists his young players will still get the chance to prove their worth even in the latter rounds.

A fantastic opener courtesy of the head of Antonio Rudiger and a second half stoppage-time stunner from Willian was enough to overcome a spirited Toffees side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, who were able to grab one back just moments after the Brazil international had doubled the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, the fairly controlled opening 45 minutes and a resilient second saw the Blues through safely to the last-eight of the competition, and the Italian manager was pleased with his side's efforts.





"The performance was very good in the first half when we created chances to score, and then in the second half we suffered a bit", Conte told the club's official website.

"But that is normal when you play against Everton. They are a good team and they have changed their coach and usually when this happens, the players want to try to give more.

"For this reason this game was very dangerous for us and I am very happy because tonight I saw a lot of positive things."

The 48-year-old went on to state that even though four of the last-eight left in the competition usually reside within the 'big six' of the Premier League, he is determined to offer more game time to his youngsters who have faired him so well in the competition so far.

"Tonight Charly Musonda, Kenedy and Ethan Ampadu played a good game and don’t forget Ampadu is only 17-years-old", Conte added.

"It is very important to trust in these players because they deserve to have this chance and I am very happy because I had the answer I was waiting for.

"Now we are in the fifth round and we want to fight for this competition. It will be difficult because a lot of the best teams are in it but we want to give this opportunity to our young players in these type of games.

"You take risks but if you want to develop these young players you have to give the chance to play tough games, not soft games."