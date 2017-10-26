Arsenal Owner Tells 'Rabid' Fans He Has No Intention of Selling & Puts Full Backing Behind Wenger

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has revealed that he has no intention of selling the club, despite growing pressure on his shoulders from the club's 'rabid' fanbase.

Kroenke, who was speaking to the Mirror ahead of the club's AGM on Thursday, has also backed under-pressure manager Arsene Wenger to continue in his role after he signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

Kroenke owns the majority share in the club, but supporters have become disillusioned at a lack of investment and lack of progress under his lead.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Those fans have been extremely vocal with their thoughts on both Wenger and Kroenke, and the latter admitted that he has heard the calls for Wenger's removal in recent months. He however didn't mince his words when using one particular word to describe some of Arsenal's fans...

He said: “The best thing is the rabid fans... the worst thing is the rabid fans.

“They are passionate about the club, they have the right to their opinions and the only part I worry about is how it affects the players and the coaching staff. It can have a bad effect on that group and that’s the last group you want it to have a bad effect upon. That’s how I look at it.

“They always have opinions, they are certainly entitled to them...I know there were some opinions about what we should do about Arsene. But we have always had a lot of respect for Arsene.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pressed on whether he would give in to the pressure and decide to sell his stake in the club - the 70-year-old owns a 67.1% stake - Kroenke issued a firm response, saying: “No, absolutely not. That’s just not our model, not what we do. I’m at a stage in life where what good does that do?

“There are a lot of easier ways, so many easier ways, to make money, I assure you! You guys talk about the downs, maybe that’s the nature of it, but if you’re just trying to make money there are a lot easier ways to do it.

“If you look at our history – just go look at our history. We get into these things to try to build them, to try to grow them. You don’t see us selling things. You just don’t. Go and check us. We are committed long-term."

Kroenke went on to reveal he still holds confidence that Arsenal can challenge for and actually win the Premier League and the Champions League under his ownership and Wenger's guidance, while simultaneously reaffirming his commitment to the club.

He said: “I love Arsenal, love being involved with Arsenal. There is no finer feeling that going out and winning, like we did with the FA Cup. There’s no finer feeling - wonderful, wonderful feeling.

“Once you have that feeling, you want it again because there’s nothing else like that. You hear people say: ‘I’d do anything to have that again.’ Believe me, that’s how you feel. You really want that feeling again.

“We want to be champions of everything. Premier League, Champions League – we want them all. When they list them on my phone, they list a third one, they list the FA Cup: Arsenal. Right there; that’s your list of champions.

“We shouldn’t sell that short. Do we want to win more? Absolutely. We want them. We have to do better but don’t sell short the FA Cup and Arsene’s record setting. His record of consistency through 20 years. We did fall out of the Champions League but with four more points than finishing second. It’s competitive and arguably more competitive."