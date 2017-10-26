Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Provides Injury Update on Quartet Ahead of Fierce City Derby

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has provided an injury update ahead of his side's City Derby against Birmingham City on Sunday, with Jack Grealish, Mile Jedinak and Henri Lansbury all returning to fitness, whilst Gabby Agbonlahor remains a serious doubt with a calf injury.





Despite battling injuries to key players Villa currently sit fifth in the Championship following four wins from their previous five games, whilst their fierce rivals languish 16 places below ahead of the highly anticipated clash at St Andrew's.

🙌👌 Steve Bruce reveals Jack Grealish, Mile Jedinak and Henri Lansbury all fit again...#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/gUjAU3T6Wl — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 26, 2017

Speaking ahead of the game, Bruce was asked for an injury update and he told the club's website: "We're all ok.





"Lansbury's injury is still niggling away at him a little bit, Grealish has played twice in four months and Jedinak has trained for the last week but hasn't really played since May. That'd be a big call on those players, but we'll see.

Steve Bruce says Gabby Agbonlahor a serious doubt for the @BCFC derby clash with a calf injury...#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/DzbVQs5scp — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 26, 2017

"The big one that I've been asked is if Gabby will be ok. If he walks through the door tomorrow fit, he'll have been to see the messiah. He's raring to go but he's got a bad calf – I doubt he'll make it.





Pressed on how Agbonlahor could play a part of the game on Sunday despite his injury, Bruce added: "Certainly if anybody enjoys this occasion it's Gabby. Of course he can have an influence – they all can.

"We've got a big squad and a good squad. We have to cope with these injuries, but there's no reason he can't speak to some of the younger ones around the place and tell them what to expect."