Bournemouth Boss Admits Striker Callum Wilson Has Given Him a Selection Headache Following Cup Win

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for his returning striker, Callum Wilson, as they eventually overcame a stubborn Middlesbrough side to win 3-1 and book their spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup.
Howe fielded an under-strength side for his team's cup tie, with Callum Wilson was handed his first start since January. Although Howe's side ran out comfortable winners by the final whistle, it wasn't all plain sailing for the Cherries.
With the score tied at the half-way mark, the game was in need of a hero: step forward Callum Wilson. The Bournemouth striker took control of the game as he scored and provided an assist to help his team into the next round.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Howe was full of praise for the Wilson, hinting that his performance has given him a selection dilemma ahead of the weekend.
"The biggest compliment I can give Callum is that he's played 90 minutes and it didn't really look hard for him, physically," Howe said. "I think his overall performance gives me something to think about.
"We've got competition in that area, for sure. I'll have a few sleepless nights, if everyone's fit, trying to pick a team and pick a bench but that's what you want. I was very pleased with him, he's done his chances no harm."
The win means the Cherries advance to the last eight for only the second time in their history, with the draw taking place at 4pm on Thursday.