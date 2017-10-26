Bournemouth Boss Admits Striker Callum Wilson Has Given Him a Selection Headache Following Cup Win

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for his returning striker, Callum Wilson, as they eventually overcame a stubborn Middlesbrough side to win 3-1 and book their spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Howe fielded an under-strength side for his team's cup tie, with Callum Wilson was handed his first start since January. Although Howe's side ran out comfortable winners by the final whistle, it wasn't all plain sailing for the Cherries.

With the score tied at the half-way mark, the game was in need of a hero: step forward Callum Wilson. The Bournemouth striker took control of the game as he scored and provided an assist to help his team into the next round.

Over the moon tonight! Back where I want to be, scoring goals. Thanks to all the fans for the support, and all my team mates (especially @jacksimpson88 for winning the pen 😉). I salute you all and fingers crossed there's a few more to come this season 😃⚽️🍒 A post shared by Callum Wilson (@callumwilson_13) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Speaking to Sky Sports, Howe was full of praise for the Wilson, hinting that his performance has given him a selection dilemma ahead of the weekend.

"The biggest compliment I can give Callum is that he's played 90 minutes and it didn't really look hard for him, physically," Howe said. "I think his overall performance gives me something to think about.

"We've got competition in that area, for sure. I'll have a few sleepless nights, if everyone's fit, trying to pick a team and pick a bench but that's what you want. I was very pleased with him, he's done his chances no harm."

#CarabaoCup Round Five Draw: Ball Numbers 🔢



🗓 26/10/17

🕓 4PM BST

🎥 Live on Twitter pic.twitter.com/25cgWoa9mb — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 25, 2017

The win means the Cherries advance to the last eight for only the second time in their history, with the draw taking place at 4pm on Thursday.