Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United, Man City Kept Apart in Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw

After technical glitches delayed it by over 90 minutes on Thursday, the draw for the quarterfinals of the League Cup finally took place.

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

After technical glitches delayed it by over 90 minutes on Thursday afternoon, the draw for the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup has finally been made as the eight remaining clubs compete for the first major silverware of the 2017/18 campaign.

Most of the Premier League's big guns took their place in the draw after navigating the fourth round earlier this week, with Arsenal and Manchester City given a run for their money by Championship duo Norwich and Wolves respectively.

Tottenham, however, crashed out at the hands of West Ham on Wednesday night, while Liverpool were knocked out by Leicester in an earlier round.

Bristol City are flying the flag as the sole Championship club left in after hammering Crystal Palace. They have been rewarded with a tie against Cup holders Manchester United, who overcame the challenge of Swansea on Tuesday after a Jesse Lingard brace.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

2017/18 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Ties will be played during the week commencing Monday, December 18.

