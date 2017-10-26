Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals it Was His Replacement James Milner That Sidelined Him for Spurs Game

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that it was in fact James Milner, the man who replaced him in the Liverpool lineup for their game against Spurs on Sunday, that injured the Dutchman in training before the match. 

According to Empire of the Kop, Wijnaldum is expected to be in contention to regain his place in the side for the game against Huddersfield on Saturday, despite admitting he is still not feeling 100% after the accident with Milner.

It was the perpetrator himself who replaced the Dutch international, as the Merseyside club were thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham at Wembley.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Wijnaldum told the official website: “The knee is good now. I was unlucky that in training before the game I had a kick on it, it was in a duel. 

"Milner tried to shoot and I tried to block but I was a little bit late with my block, he’d already shot the ball and he swung his foot on the inside of my knee.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

“At first it didn’t look like it was that bad, but after training I had more pain than during training and the day after, on Sunday before the game, I had a lot of pain. I could barely walk, so it was not possible to play.

“I’m still in a little bit of pain but I can play with it. I had full training yesterday and felt good so probably I can play,” continued the Dutchman. 

“The manager decides if he’s going to put me in the first XI, but I will be available.”

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD

Wijnaldum has started in seven of Liverpool's nine league games so far, and despite some strong performances, he is yet to register a goal or an assist this campaign. 

If he is to start when the club host Huddersfield on Saturday, the Kop will be hoping he can quell the threat of the terriers, who are fresh off their famous victory over Liverpool's rivals Manchester United last weekend. 

The Anfield club will be hoping to end October with a win, having failed to do so in the league since their 3-2 defeat of Leicester on the 23rd of September. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters