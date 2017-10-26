Graeme Souness Hopes Liverpool Will Make Virgil van Dijk Signing in January

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

As January approaches, former Liverpool star Graeme Souness hopes Jurgen Klopp will sign summer transfer target Virgil van Dijk in the upcoming window. 

Van Dijk was a key target for the Reds over the summer, but talks broke down after aggressive tactics by the Merseyside club in their pursuit of the defender. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness believes that his former side should rekindle their interest in the Southampton man, "I like him as a player, and if he had gone to Liverpool he could have made the difference. One player makes the difference in my opinion.

"For Liverpool supporters, they will be hoping they can get van Dijk at Christmas time or beyond."

Image by Glenn Doyle

Although Souness believes the signing would improve the Liverpool backline, he states that not all of the defensive issues would have been solved by signing the Dutch defender. "I don't believe the Virgil van Dijk signing alone would have solved our problems.

“[Klopp] has brought players in for the defensive positions but while they're good players, none of them are great players who you'd say would make it into the other top five sides."

Liverpool's defence has been in question for quite some time now, and both Souness and the Reds fans hope that Klopp can rectify their problems in January with the signing of van Dijk and maybe more.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters