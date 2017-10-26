Graeme Souness Hopes Liverpool Will Make Virgil van Dijk Signing in January

As January approaches, former Liverpool star Graeme Souness hopes Jurgen Klopp will sign summer transfer target Virgil van Dijk in the upcoming window.

Van Dijk was a key target for the Reds over the summer, but talks broke down after aggressive tactics by the Merseyside club in their pursuit of the defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness believes that his former side should rekindle their interest in the Southampton man, "I like him as a player, and if he had gone to Liverpool he could have made the difference. One player makes the difference in my opinion.

"For Liverpool supporters, they will be hoping they can get van Dijk at Christmas time or beyond."

Although Souness believes the signing would improve the Liverpool backline, he states that not all of the defensive issues would have been solved by signing the Dutch defender. "I don't believe the Virgil van Dijk signing alone would have solved our problems.

“[Klopp] has brought players in for the defensive positions but while they're good players, none of them are great players who you'd say would make it into the other top five sides."

Liverpool's defence has been in question for quite some time now, and both Souness and the Reds fans hope that Klopp can rectify their problems in January with the signing of van Dijk and maybe more.