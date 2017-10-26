Injury-Prone Man City Star in Barcelona to See Medical Expert in Bid to Save Club Career

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has flown out to Barcelona to see a medical expert as he looks to rescue his career at the club, according to The Sun.

The Belgian has helped City win two league titles since his arrival in 2008, but in recent years has been plagued by injuries and as a result has made just 40 appearances in the last three seasons, and only 18 under Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old's latest calf injury has sidelined him since August, and now he is in Barcelona to be consulted by medic Ramon Cugat, an expert popular with the club. Speaking of Kompany's injuries, Cugat told Het Laatste Nieuws: "Kompany can still continue playing at the highest level for a number of years. That is providing that he listens to what his doctors have to say."

The City captain played a crucial part in helping the club win the Premier League in 2011/12 and 2013/14, but has failed to make more than 30 appearances in a season since 2014/15 and will be further frustrated with the team's outstanding displays whilst he is sidelined yet again.

Pep Guardiola's side are now the only unbeaten side in the league, currently sitting five points clear at the top and with a ridiculous record of eight wins, one draw, 32 goals scored and just four conceded, all after just nine games.

