Jupp Heynckes Happy After 'Dramatic' Penalty Shootout Keeps Domestic Double Dream Alive

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has praised his side for keeping their concentration in their DFB Cup clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The Bavarians were second best for much of their clash at the Red Bull Arena, before Naby Keita's needless sending off turned the tables in favour of Bayern.

Emil Forsberg put Leipzig ahead against the run of play from the penalty spot, however, Thiago Alcântara pulled Bayern level with a powerful header.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Péter Gulácsi proved to be the hero in the latter stages of the game and despite sending the game to a penalty shootout, Timo Werner missed his spot-kick to send die Roten Bullen crashing out of the DFB Cup.

"That was a dramatic cup battle. Both teams gave their all until the final whistle," Heynckes said at the final whistle.

Heynckes: "Penalty shootouts are always a lottery. My players were very concentrated and converted their spot-kicks well!" #DFBPokal #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/1TDlZsthlH — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 25, 2017

"Penalty shootouts are always a lottery. My players were very concentrated and converted their spot-kicks well!"





Bayern now get ready for a Bundesliga fixture with RB Leipzig on Saturday, with the second fixture between the two sides this season being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

After securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Hamburger SV on matchday nine at the Volksparkstadion, Bayern will be hoping of securing another win this weekend to stay level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.