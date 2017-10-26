Manchester City Sent Scouts to Watch Lazio's Highly-Rated Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester City reportedly sent their scouts to watch highly-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action during the Italian club's Serie A clash with Bologna on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder has been subject to interest from across Europe, with a number of Premier League clubs circling following a series of impressive performances which have returned three goals in his last three games.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, via talkSPORT, Manchester City sent scouts to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Wednesday as Lazio recorded a 1-2 victory over Bologna, and they would have been impressed with what they saw as Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the fourth minute.





Pep Guardiola is said to be a keen admirer of the Serbian and could be set to submit a bid in January to lure the 22-year-old away from Italy. However, the City boss could be set for stiff competition from domestic rivals Liverpool and Manchester United who have been reported to have interest in the midfielder.

You cannot stop Milinkovic Savic but rather just hope to contain him https://t.co/Z3p6LqRqd8 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) October 25, 2017

The 22-year-old Serbian has been compared to Paul Pogba for his physical presence combined with grace in the centre of midfield and is expected to fetch upwards of €60m, should he continue his trajectory.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, where he has since become a key member of Simone Inzaghi's squad as his invaluable contribution has Lazio currently sitting in third place in Serie A, a mere three points behind league leaders Napoli.

As a result, Lazio will be eager to keep hold of their star player who is set for a breakout campaign which will undoubtedly lure clubs across Europe to fight for his signature, although City will not be easily defeated in a bidding war.