Slaven Bilic Pleased With Response But No Time for Gratification After Incredible Win

What an amazing game football can be. West Ham manager Slaven Bilic looked so frustrated at his own side's lack of intensity during the first half of the Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, you questioned whether he was yet another manager walking that perilous line of vacating his position; the inevitable writing looked on the wall.

However, whatever was said in that away Wembley dressing room at half time needs to be bottled and sold as the transformation was an incredible one to witness.

3 of the last 4 games between West Ham & Spurs have ended 3-2:



Spurs 3-2 West Ham

West Ham 1-0 Spurs

West Ham 2-3 Spurs

Spurs 2-3 West Ham pic.twitter.com/mufxgkj2bN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2017

Spurs in the first half were so totally in control that they were toying with their London rivals - they looked confident, moved the ball around gracefully and attacked with purpose.

As soon as West Ham grabbed that first goal by Andre' Ayew in the 54th minute it instilled confidence and belief that this match was retrievable and that the Hammers have good players in their own right too.

Speaking post match on Sky Sports after the incredible comeback victory the Croatian said: "Of course I'm glad when we win, especially in this way. But it's no time to 'go large' now - we've done nothing, we have to continue like this.





"We couldn't wait for the game to start after the Brighton game. We would hope the Brighton game was a one-off, recently we are doing well apart from that.

"The team, especially in these moments, is above every individual and we have to be humble. No matter who plays on Saturday, we should not have long noses and we have to fight for the team."

The players' performance during the second half showed that they are fully behind their beleaguered manager and this victory could prove a pivotal one for their whole season.

The Irons face a colossal league game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, but if they play with that same level of intensity and energy they will get an upturn in results and soon start to ascend that Premier League table.