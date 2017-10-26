Spurs Defender Toby Alderweireld Ready for Upcoming 'Big Fixtures' in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld says he is ready for the upcoming run of 'big fixtures' in the Premier League, as Spurs face Manchester United in the Premier League this Saturday lunchtime, the first of three tricky away fixtures on the horizon.

Speaking in the London Evening Standard, the Belgian spoke of his excitement of the Lilywhites' upcoming fixture list and the "high standard" of games he is expecting during the course of the coming weeks, whilst also noting the short space of time each game will arrive in.

The Belgian said: “It’s all about recovery and being ready for the games."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They’re tough games as well. You see the Champions League is tough, and we play big fixtures in the Premier League as well - it’s a high standard. But we try to keep up and I think we’re physically ready for this programme."





With a trip to Old Trafford this weekend, Alderweireld's side host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League next Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, before away trips to Arsenal in the North London Derby and a trip to Watford after the international break, before the mouth-watering clash with league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad nine days before Christmas.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was involved in Wednesday night's shock fourth round Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United, having been 2-0 up at half time, which the former Atletico Madrid and Ajax central defender is keen to learn from.

“Unfortunately it was a bad result against West Ham", said Alderweireld, "But we don’t have to let it get to us.

“It’s something good now that we have a game coming up very quickly to change this. Our pre-season was very tough and that’s for one reason: to be ready and have the muscles ready for the big games and when there’s a big load of it, so I think we’re ready for it and we want to show it on Saturday. Of course you have to learn from it, not think ‘oh we don’t mind’."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With Saturday's potentially pivotal meeting with the Red Devils less than 48 hours away, Mauricio Pochettino's men have the perfect platform to bounce back from, which the Belgian adds is now the aim for Spurs.

“Of course we’re disappointed but we have to pick up and focus on Saturday. There’s a big game coming up and we have to stand there and be ready for it.”