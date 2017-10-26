Stan Kroenke Insists Arsenal Will Fight to Try and Keep Unsettled Star Duo

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke insists the club are still trying to keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil before they end up leaving on a free or in January, according to the Daily Mirror

It's no secret that Ozil and Sanchez are set to leave the club in the new year, either in January or when their contracts expire in the summer. However, Kroenke has told Gunners fans that the club intend to try and keep their outgoing stars and look to bolster their squad with more big name players in the future.

Kroenke told the Mirror: “We want to attract top players, keep top players. Those guys (Sanchez and Ozil) are top players." Both players scored and contributed heavily to Sunday's 5-2 win at Everton, and the American tycoon praised their performances at Goodison Park.


He said: “I watched them on Sunday (in the 5-2 win at Everton) and they looked really good in black with the red trim. They looked really good and they played really well and we’d love to keep them."


Kroenke also insisted that the club have what it takes to compete with Europe's elite, adding: “I feel good about Arsenal’s ability to compete, and compete at a very high level. But I also feel we can get better, I really do. I think we’ll get better at it.”

The Gunners have have had a mixed start to the season, they sit fifth in the league but are progressing well in the Carabao Cup and in Europe.

