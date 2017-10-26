West Ham Post Hilarious Troll Aimed at Tottenham After the Hammers' Exceptional Comeback in Midweek

West Ham progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after a phenomenal comeback at Wembley against Tottenham.

The Hammers were 2-0 down after a dismal first half in which Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli scored to seemingly put the home side in a comfortable position that would see them through to the next stage.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, Slaven Bilic's side, who have come under serious pressure after a string of lacklustre performances this season, were a completely different side in the second half, with Andre Ayew leading their resurgence after netting a brace, before Angelo Ogbonna added a third to ensure their passage into the next round was complete.

Shortly after the comeback was complete, West Ham's Twitter page were quick to make a mockery of Tottenham's collapse after posting this:

Wembley is Claret & Blue. pic.twitter.com/sixYqMHTPe — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 25, 2017

The victory on Wednesday night will alleviate some of the pressure that Bilic has come under in recent weeks, with many predicting his departure should the Hammers' performances fail to improve.

Fortunately for West Ham, they face a trip across London to play a woeful Crystal Palace side, who suffered a humbling at the hands of Championship side Bristol City after slumping to a 4-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, Tottenham face a disheartening journey to Old Trafford, with the away side needing to grab the victory to move ahead of the Red Devils, who are currently level on points with the North Londoners in second place.