AC Milan Set to Move for Marco Reus With Germany Star's Borussia Dortmund Future in Doubt

Germany winger Marco Reus has had an unfortunate year, marked by a series of injuries that prevented him from playing at Borussia Dortmund as much as he wished to - and Italian outlet Sportmediaset report that the absence of a renewal with the Bundesliga side could lead to a surprise move to AC Milan.

For these reasons, his career with the Bundesliga giants is to come to an end in 2019, when his contract expires, as he said: "In May 2019 I will be 30 years old and I will, therefore, have my last chance to sign a big contract, to try something different.

"I have to be honest. Now I'm happy with Dortmund, I do not worry about what will happen in 2019, but we have to make a decision."

His injuries go way back in time. Despite heroically carrying his side to the Champions League final in 2013, Reus failed to do the same with his national team, whom he helped qualify for the 2014 World Cup that he never attended due to an ankle injury.

After the latest one, he said: "I would give away all the money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job. To do what I love: to play football."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Such shocking revelations triggered an infinite amount of speculations as to what awaits the player after the end of his contract, with many arguing that he might have in mind to leave Germany for a change of air.

According to the latest rumours, he could choose to join AC Milan. Although Reus has never spoken about such opportunity, it is believed that he might have been encouraged to consider a move to Serie A by sponsor Puma.

The winger has been one of Puma's top flagbearers for a while, and now that the German sponsor is set to land a new deal with AC Milan - who shut down their ties with Adidas - a switch to the Italian outfit is likely.