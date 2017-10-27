Arsenal vs Swansea City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Swansea City travel to north London to face Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Arsenal remain undefeated at home this season, and it is difficult to predict anything other than a home victory against a Swansea side that has won just twice in their opening nine league matches.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, the Swans have a surprisingly decent record against Arsenal and have won five of the 12 Premier League meetings between the two sides.

Swansea will be desperate to get some more points on the board and move away from those relegation places. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to build on the success last week's 5-2 victory over Everton.

Here is how both teams are looking heading into this clash at the Emirates on Saturday.

Classic Encounter

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Arsenal and Swansea have put on a number of memorable matches since the Welsh side's promotion to the Premier League in 2011. In particular, the first time Swansea hosted the Gunners at the Liberty Stadium in January 2012 sticks out fondly in the minds of Swansea fans.

The returning legend Thierry Henry was unable to stop Swansea from picking up their first win against Arsenal in the Premier League at only the second time of asking in this exciting 3-2 clash.

Robin van Persie got Arsenal off to a good start when he opened the scoring just five minutes into the game. A foul by Aaron Ramsey gave Swansea a penalty and the hosts drew level after Scott Sinclair converted from the spot.

Nathan Dyer took Swansea in front, but was then cancelled out by Theo Walcott who finished over Michel Vorm to draw Arsenal level.

But it took Swansea less than a minute to respond when Danny Graham found the winner with a cool finish. Graham's winner pushed Swansea into the top 10 in their debut Premier League season.

Team News

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There are no fresh injury concerns for Arsene Wenger's side, who could field the same 11 which started against Everton last weekend. They remain without Shkodran Mustafi, who is still recovering from a thigh injury.

For Swansea, Paul Clement's side could be without defender Martin Olsson after the left-back suffered a hamstring strain in their Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Renato Sanches and Wilfred Bony are also doubts as the pair continue to recover from thigh injuries and both could miss the trip to the Emirates. Nathan Dyer should be available after a slight toe injury.

Potential Arsenal Starting Lineup: Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez.

Potential Swansea Starting Lineup: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Rangel; Britton, Carroll, Ki; Narsingh, Abraham, Ayew.

Prediction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Arsenal unbeaten at home and potentially finding their best XI against Everton last weekend, it is hard to predict anything other than a home victory.

Swansea do have the ability to cause Arsenal some problems. Tammy Abraham could be a threat as he will look to attack Arsenal's back three. Arsenal's defence has been exposed at times this season, and Swansea's speed and power in attack may pose a threat.

But Arsenal's firepower in attack will likely be too much for Swansea to handle this time around. While the Swans have got results at Arsenal in the past, the Gunners seem to be finally firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Swansea City