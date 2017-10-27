German giants Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in a match that could put either side top of the table.

Bayern and Leipzig sit second and third in the Bundesliga table after nine games, with Borussia Dortmund only above Bayern on goal difference.

Previous Encounters

The two sides last met on Wednesday in the DFB Cup, with the game finishing 1-1 AET and Bayern winning the game 5-4 on penalties.

Whilst Leipzig began with a tepid start to this season, with poor defeats at Schalke and Augsburg, they seem to have put themselves on the right track, last week achieving their first ever Champions League win, beating Porto 2-1.

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to ESPN, commented on the need to have an attacking mentality: "You can't just defend against Bayern. We will have our chances, and just like it was possible to beat Dortmund, it will be possible to beat Bayern."

Team News

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Both teams will be missing some of their big players at the weekend. Bayern’s wall at the back, Manuel Neuer, won’t return until the middle of January after breaking his left foot, loanee James Rodríguez isn’t expected to play after missing Wednesday’s game with back problems.

Liverpool’s new signing Naby Keïta will miss Saturday with a suspension after being sent off on Wednesday, whilst Bruma and Stefan Ilsanker both miss the game with thigh and toe problems respectively.

Potential Bayern Line-up: Ulreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Tollisso, Vidal; Robben, Coman, Thiago; Lewandowski

Potential RB Leipzig Line-up: Gulasci; Bernardo, Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg: Kampl, Laimer, Sabitzer, Fosberg; Poulsen, Werner

Prediction

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Saturday's result could have important implications at the end of the season, should the top three remain as close as they do now.

Heading into Saturday’s league match, both sides will be in very different spirits. Bayern’s slow start, albeit by their high standards, is prompting a resurgence under Jupp Heynckes as the club look to assert their dominance against Leipzig, especially on their own ground.

Bayern’s form makes them strong favourites, having won three of their last five league matches, scoring 16 goals and only conceding four.

Leipzig, on the other hand, will want to keep their tremendous momentum going. The club, who finished last season as runners-up in the Bundesliga, have crept up the table, including a marvellous 3-2 victory against Dortmund earlier this month, look like a side eager and able to push for the title once again.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig