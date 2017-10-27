Dubai-Based Newcastle Takeover Talks Continuing After False Starts With Previous Potential Buyers

Newcastle fans could be in for quite the treat heading into 2018, with owner Mike Ashley putting the club up for sale and Dubai-based financier Amanda Stavely in line to take over.

Stavely's PCP Capital Partners are deep in talks with Ashley and hope to wrap up the deal, which could cost £300m, before December in order to be able to hand Rafa Benitez funds to finance a huge January shopping spree.

The National: Amanda Staveley is still in discussions with Mike Ashley for #NUFC in a deal worth around £500m including player investment. pic.twitter.com/YYpuZKhTkC — Toon Transfer News (@toontransfer) October 26, 2017

That is according to The National, who are claiming that Stavely aims to follow the successful model of Sheikh Mansour at Manchester City





An excerpt from their article reads: "The commercial success of Manchester City under Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's ownership is the model that will be attempted at Newcastle United should a consortium of investors led by Dubai financier Amanda Staveley succeed in their pursuit of the English Premier League football club."

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Stavely was reported as having approached the Fenway Sports Group with a £1.5bn offer for Liverpool just a few weeks ago, but that was knocked back; and she has jumped at the opportunity to purchase Newcastle, who look to be headed in the right direction under Benitez, from a football standpoint.

She also served as an adviser during the City takeover in 2008, and has said that she gained good experience being an insider.

“The experience I gained has been instrumental in preparing me for the investment I wish to make now in the same league," she declared.

If successful, Stavely would definitely bring great cheer to all of Newcastle's fans, who have been waiting for a saviour of sorts for quite some time now.