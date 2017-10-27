Jurgen Klopp Reveals Details of Phone Call to England Under-17s Sensation Rhian Brewster

By 90Min
October 27, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he called Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster to congratulate him on his brilliant goalscoring form at the Under-17s World Cup. 

Speaking on Friday about Brewster's goal-frenzy at the Under-17 World Cup, Klopp complimented the 17-year-old: "I don't like to make things like too big, but if you score twice a hat-trick, it's quite difficult to keep it a secret and we don't want to do that!

Klopp revealed his discussion with Brewster, saying: "I had a little chat after the last game, it was funny, I told him 'save the number' and he said 'I will, for sure'. Maybe that's the first step, but I knew it before.

"It's fantastic to have him around - he's very similar to Ben Woodburn, not as a player but as a person. He never thinks about what team he's playing in. He could still play U18s, but he plays for the 23s when he's there - that's a very good thing, he's scored four goals already, and he's ready to make the very difficult steps in this age group."

Woodburn was recently voted as Liverpool's Player of the Year and has enjoyed a meteoric rise for Wales, too, scoring the winner against Austria in expert fashion.

The Liverpool manager was asked if Woodburn was close to making the first team and answered, "All the time he's knocking like crazy, he's very close, he's a fantastic boy."

The Welsh international signed a five-year extension on Wednesday afternoon after a productive year for club and country, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goal-scorer last November against Leeds United. 

Brewster is part of the England side who - after his hat-trick against Brazil - have reached the Under-17 World Cup final in India, and face three-time runners-up Spain on Saturday, 15:30 GMT.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters