Jurgen Klopp Reveals Details of Phone Call to England Under-17s Sensation Rhian Brewster

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he called Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster to congratulate him on his brilliant goalscoring form at the Under-17s World Cup.

Speaking on Friday about Brewster's goal-frenzy at the Under-17 World Cup, Klopp complimented the 17-year-old: "I don't like to make things like too big, but if you score twice a hat-trick, it's quite difficult to keep it a secret and we don't want to do that!

Klopp revealed his discussion with Brewster, saying: "I had a little chat after the last game, it was funny, I told him 'save the number' and he said 'I will, for sure'. Maybe that's the first step, but I knew it before.

"It's fantastic to have him around - he's very similar to Ben Woodburn, not as a player but as a person. He never thinks about what team he's playing in. He could still play U18s, but he plays for the 23s when he's there - that's a very good thing, he's scored four goals already, and he's ready to make the very difficult steps in this age group."

Woodburn was recently voted as Liverpool's Player of the Year and has enjoyed a meteoric rise for Wales, too, scoring the winner against Austria in expert fashion.

The Liverpool manager was asked if Woodburn was close to making the first team and answered, "All the time he's knocking like crazy, he's very close, he's a fantastic boy."

The Welsh international signed a five-year extension on Wednesday afternoon after a productive year for club and country, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goal-scorer last November against Leeds United.

Brewster is part of the England side who - after his hat-trick against Brazil - have reached the Under-17 World Cup final in India, and face three-time runners-up Spain on Saturday, 15:30 GMT.