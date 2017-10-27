Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw has revealed he would like to play for Mauricio Pochettino again, as he opened up on the relationship he had with the Argentinian coach throughout their time together at Southampton.

Since securing a move to join Manchester United in 2014, Shaw has struggled to find gametime and match fitness as he has struggled massively with major injury problems that have hindered his development.

Now, writing in Guillem Balague's book 'Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs', Luke Shaw has revealed the close relationship he had with Pochettino, as reported by the Mail Online.

Writing in the book's epilogue, Shaw put: "He used to call me his son, That's how good our relationship was. I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

"He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, 'You could do this better'. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better.

"I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league… I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again."