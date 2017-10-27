Slaven Bilic Reveals Key Player Back in West Ham Training Ahead of Palace Clash

By 90Min
October 27, 2017

Slaven Bilić has revealed that Michail Antonio could return for West Ham's match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, as he continues to recover from a bruised rib.

The winger sustained the injury in the loss to newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion at the Olympic Stadium, playing the full match, but completed Thursday's training session without contact. Even still, Bilić has revealed Antonio is an injury doubt and will be forced to make a late decision on whether to include him in the squad or not.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Antonio missed the comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at White Hart Lane with a rib injury, with Bilić admitting that while no other players had any new injury issues: "Antonio will train today and then based on that, we will see what shape he is in."

West Ham sit 16th, level on points with Everton on the relegation zone and have won just one in their last five Premier League matches - and the Hammers boss said: "I know our situation, our situation also determines my situation."

Crystal Palace sit rock bottom of the league and have the worst goal difference, and also crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Bristol City during the week. But Bilić remains cautious after the Eagles recently defeated the reigning champions.

"They changed their manager and I've already watched their last three games and they were good. They beat Chelsea, played well against Newcastle, and have improved."

West Ham did the double over Crystal Palace last season, with Michail Antonio picking up all three assists at the Olympic Stadium. The 27-year-old has featured eight times this season for the Hammers, scoring once.

