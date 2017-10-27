Slaven Bilic Tipped to Name Ultra-Attacking Lineup for Crunch Crystal Palace Showdown

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic will be naming a very attacking lineup when he takes his team to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The manager is under some real pressure this season, despite shocking Spurs with a 3-2 comeback win and forcing through to the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup, and could find himself on the end of an axing if things don't improve in the Premier League.

Palace are at the bottom of the top flight standings at the moment, with their only bright spot coming in the form of a 2-1 win over league Champions Chelsea. And a loss for West Ham on Saturday would pull them right into the thick of things as it relates to the relegation battle.

A victory would definitely ease some of the pressure on Bilic, albeit not relieve him from scrutiny altogether.

And according to the Express, the manager will hand Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Michail Antonio starts against the Eagles in a bid to keep things on the up.

Ayew has also spoken out in favour of the manager, insisting that they are behind the boss and are under pressure as well, saying: “When you are at a club like West Ham and the results are difficult, the manager is under pressure for sure.

“But so are the players. We have to keep working hard and the manager knows the players are behind him. We will give everything we can. Not only for the manager but for ourselves too."