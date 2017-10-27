Watford vs Stoke Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Watford host Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday looking to heap further misery on Mark Hughes' side.

The Potters have only picked one point on their travels this season, while Watford have only lost once at home.

Here is all you need to know about the clash at Vicarage Road.

Classic Encounter

Stoke's first Premier League visit to Vicarage Road came in March 2016.

Watford were on a high, having beaten Arsenal to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals the week before.

However, Quique Sánchez Flores' side already looked to have one eye on their date at Wembley as Stoke swept them aside thanks to goals from Jon Walters and Joselu.

Troy Deeney pulled one back for the hosts but it could not deny Stoke a win that took them to within five points of the top four.

Recent Form

Watford have made a terrific start under Marco Silva. They've only lost two games so far, against Manchester City and, last weekend, away to Chelsea.

Their last home game produced a memorable 2-1 win over Arsenal, with Tom Cleverley striking the winner.

By contrast, it's been a tough start for Stoke, who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Potters have shipped 20 goals in nine games so far, with seven of them coming in one match away at the Etihad. Mark Hughes' side were booed off following their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at home last weekend.

Team News

Watford have no fresh injury concerns but Sebastian Prödl, Younès Kaboul and Craig Cathcart all remained sidelined. Roberto Pereyra is out after picking up a hamstring injury at Chelsea last weekend.





Stoke may shuffle the pack, with Ryan Shawcross doubtful with a back niggle. Kevin Wimmer could take his place with Eric Pieters moving back into defence having played in midfield against Bournemouth.





Despite failing to score in 19 games for the club so far, Saido Berahino could be in line for a start.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Gomes, Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos, Femenia, Cleverley, Doucoure, Holebas, Carrillo, Deeney, Richarlison





Potential Stoke Starting Lineup: Butland, Zouma, Wimmer, Cameron, Pieters, Fletcher, Allen, Diouf, Choupo-Moting, Jese, Berahino

Prediction

Everything points here to a Watford win. Marco Silva's sides are always tough to beat at home and the only league leaders have left Vicarage Road with the points this season.





Uncharacteristically, Stoke are conceding plenty of goals and it could be another miserable away day for their supporters in Hertfordshire.





Prediction: Watford 2-0 Stoke City