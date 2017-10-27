West Brom vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Having only dropped two points so far this season, it is fair to say that Pep Guardiola has found the right balance to his starting XI recently.

Having netted 32 goals in just nine games, City are certainly firing on all cylinders and with a number of attacking players in great form, they are looking difficult, if not impossible to stop.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Baggies have seen their form slide after a solid opening few matches of this season, with only three points picked up from their last five matches.

Tony Pulis will need one of his classic tactical displays to come off with huge success if West Brom are to nullify a stampeding City frontline.

With City only one win away from the best Premier League opening from 10 matches ever, can West Brom end an imperious run from the title favourites?

Classic Encounter

While it may not be a classic as such, the sides have already met this season in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The match was also at the Hawthorns, both managers playing strong sides in a game which resulted in an eventual 2-1 win to the away side, with the Baggies causing plenty of trouble on that evening.

An early goal from Leroy Sane gave the away side a very quick lead, but Claudio Yacob provided the equaliser for the hosts before the German winger provided the winning touch for Guardiola's men on the night.

Key Battle

Kevin De Bruyne vs Grzegorz Krychowiak

Clive Rose/GettyImages

While there are certainly a huge number of attacking talents West Brom will have to contend with, the creative player and the man who makes things tick for City is Kevin De Bruyne.

His dismantlement of Stoke in City's 7-2 demolition of Stoke is the reason why keeping De Bruyne as quiet as possible is a job someone like Grzegorz Krychowiak will need to do well.

De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world, so keeping the maestro quiet will be a task vital to any kind of success for Tony Pulis' men.

Team News

The Baggies top injury related news comes through Craig Dawson.

The English defender limped off last weekend with the club stating that he will face an eight week layoff with a knee problem.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Oliver Burke (hamstring) is still sidelined, while Gareth Barry is a slight doubt to start after picking up a knock. James Morrison and Hal Robson-Kanu are also unlikely to feature for the home side.

City are still without long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy (ACL), while captain Vincent Kompany is still struggling with a reoccurring calf injury and is unlikely to feature.

Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster, Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs, Krychowiak, Livermore, Barry, Chadli, Rondon, Rodriguez





Potential Manchester City Starting Lineup: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Prediction





With City looking like a team walking towards the league title, it is hard to decide on any other result than a win for the away side.

With momentum certainly bringing bags of goals for Guardiola's side, it also seems a matter of how many for City.

But as with football, one shock result and a win for Manchester United at the weekend would shake things up and shift the balance of power once more.

While this could prove to be an interesting encounter, it seems to point towards City.

With City winning 14 of their last 15 against the Baggies, things certainly don't seem rosy for the home side.

Prediction: West Brom 0-3 Manchester City