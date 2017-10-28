Swansea City travels to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in a Premier League matchup on Saturday.

Arsenal defeated Norwich City 2–1 on Tuesday in the League Cup and sit in fifth place on the league table with 26 points. Edward Nketiah had both goals for Arsenal after entering in the 85th minute.

Swansea City lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Tuesday in Cup action and are in 15th place in the Premier League.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold