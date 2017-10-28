How to Watch Arsenal vs. Swansea City: Game Time, TV, Live Stream

How to watch Arsenal vs. Swansea City in the fourth round of the Premier League.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 28, 2017

Swansea City travels to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in a Premier League matchup on Saturday.

Arsenal defeated Norwich City 2–1 on Tuesday in the League Cup and sit in fifth place on the league table with 26 points. Edward Nketiah had both goals for Arsenal after entering in the 85th minute. 

Swansea City lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Tuesday in Cup action and are in 15th place in the Premier League. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

Soccer
The Unseen Side of Women's Soccer: Dani Foxhoven's Russian Premier League Nightmare

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

