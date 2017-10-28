Barcelona Star Javier Mascherano Reportedly Set to Quit Nou Camp in Favour of MLS Future

Versatile FC Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is hoping to leave Catalonia in the near future and end his career in the MLS, according to Sport.

Initially thought of as a place where ageing players would go to end their careers, the MLS has attracted a number of top European players in their prime and the prospect of moving to the league is becoming much more appealing.

Although the likes of David Villa, Kaka and Andrea Pirlo moving to America helped put the MLS into the spotlight, it has been Sebastian Giovinco and Romain Alessandrini who are making a career in the States a viable option for players.

Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

Although Mascherano is still proving himself to be a valuable player for Barcelona, having made eight appearances across all competitions this season, it is understood that the club will be willing to let the former River Plate defender leave Catalonia if an American side meets their valuation of him.

Although money is playing a huge part in Mascherano's decision to leave Barcelona, he has told the club that he will not be moving to China or Qatar.

Should his ideal move to America not go through, Barcelona are understood to have faith that the Argentine, who first joined the club in 2010, will continue to give his all for the club.