Barcelona Star Javier Mascherano Reportedly Set to Quit Nou Camp in Favour of MLS Future

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Versatile FC Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is hoping to leave Catalonia in the near future and end his career in the MLS, according to Sport.

Initially thought of as a place where ageing players would go to end their careers, the MLS has attracted a number of top European players in their prime and the prospect of moving to the league is becoming much more appealing.

Although the likes of David Villa, Kaka and Andrea Pirlo moving to America helped put the MLS into the spotlight, it has been Sebastian Giovinco and Romain Alessandrini who are making a career in the States a viable option for players.

Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

Although Mascherano is still proving himself to be a valuable player for Barcelona, having made eight appearances across all competitions this season, it is understood that the club will be willing to let the former River Plate defender leave Catalonia if an American side meets their valuation of him.

Although money is playing a huge part in Mascherano's decision to leave Barcelona, he has told the club that he will not be moving to China or Qatar.

Should his ideal move to America not go through, Barcelona are understood to have faith that the Argentine, who first joined the club in 2010, will continue to give his all for the club.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters