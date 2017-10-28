Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table after securing another victory under new manager Jupp Heynckes.

RB Leipzig were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss at the Allianz Arena, Bayern securing back-to-back victories over die Roten Bullen after their DFB Cup match in midweek.

Both sides had early chances from set pieces, however, Javi Martínez and Timo Werner were unable to capitalise on some lackadaisical defending to put their sides in front.

Arjen Robben was at the heart of the first talking point of the game after racing onto a through ball from Sebastian Rudy.

Just outside of the penalty area, Leipzig captain Willi Orban clattered into the Dutchman and after consulting the VAR, the referee adjudged Orban to be the last man and the visitors were down to 10 men - a decision that ended Leipzig's hopes of causing an upset. Bayern soon took advantage of the extra man and it was Carlo Ancelotti's main summer signing, James Rodriguez, with a clinical left-footed finish to put Bayern on course for a return to the top of the Bundesliga table.

With less than 10 minutes to go before half-time, Robert Lewandowski put the game to bed in clinical fashion. Javi Martínez spotted the Polish striker's run in behind Leipzig's young back line and after a stunning through ball, Lewandowski fired the ball into Péter Gulácsi's near post.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Half-time substitute Bruma had the first opportunity after the restart, the Portuguese winger giving Bayern's defenders a headache with his blistering pace but hitting his shot straight down the throat of Sven Ulreich. Bayern Munich were clearly just going through the motions after half-time, facing no real threat from RB Leipzig on the counter attack. Ralph Hasenhüttl also appeared to accept his side's defeat at the Allianz Arena, taking Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer and Emil Forsberg off the pitch with one eye on their Champions League clash in Porto on Wednesday.

The visitors did have to endure even more heartache late on though, with Naby Keita forced off the pitch through an injury. Die Roten Bullen were made to see out the remainder of the game with just nine men, the introduction of Ibrahima Konaté,Bruma and Konrad Laimer earlier in the match leaving Leipzig without any more substitutes to make. Although Bayern were unable to notch a third goal, they cruised to victory and reclaimed their place at the top of the Bundesliga table.