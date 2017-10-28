Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Eager to Sign Lazio Goal-Machine as He Eyes Up Dream Striker Partnership

Chelsea are believed to be weighing up a move for Lazio superstar Ciro Immobile, as the west London club look to appease manager Antonio Conte. The charismatic Italian boss is believed to be dissatisfied with the summer transfer window business his club completed, as he has seen his threadbare squad tested to its limits as a series of injuries have mounted up.

As reported by The Sun, Conte has singled out Immobile as the ideal January transfer window signing, and is hoping to sign the tenacious forward in the hope of forging a formidable strike partnership between the former Borussia Dortmund man and club record signing Álvaro Morata.

Ciro Immobile has now scored 13 league goals this season; no player in Europe's top 5 leagues has scored more.



Form of his life. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlPv7uALj4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2017

It is thought that Immobile would cost the Blues around £53m, with the Premier League champions likely to be required to part with squad players to sweeten the deal for Lazio. The 27-year-old worked with Conte at Juventus before, and could be eager to reunite with the former Italy boss.

The Blues have just one recognised striker as back-up to Morata, with hit-or-miss forward Michy Batshuayi his understudy. With Lazio launching an unprecedented title challenge, it is hard to see Immobile being keen to give up on the chance to bring the club their first Serie A title in 17 years. However, the lure of Premier League football could prove sorely tempting.

Immobile has set Serie A alight so far this season, as the competition looks set to be the most exciting campaign in years - with a number of challengers to Juventus' long undisputed title. Lazio have been a real surprise package, and Immobile's performances have been pivotal to their rise up the table. In particular, his hat-trick against AC Milan was truly memorable.