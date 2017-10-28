Ex-Liverpool Target Close to Breakup With Current Club & Could Be Leaving for European Team

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Last year, Liverpool went close to signing Santos superstar full-back Zeca, a Brazilian player at the top of his strengths who had just won the Olympics with the national team. 

Many other clubs, among those AC Milan and Atletico Madrid who had eyes on this 23-year-old talent, he eventually chose to remain at Santos. 

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

At the time, he seemed to have made the right choice, as his club ended a magnificent season by reaching a deserved second place in the league and qualifying for Copa Libertadores. 

The qualification euphoria didn't last very long, as the new season brought problems and disagreements between Santos and their enigmatic fullback. 

In the first part of the year, Zeca suffered a few injuries that kept him from playing and after which he struggled to play as well as he used to. Moreover, Santos were eliminated from both Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, and only reached the third place. 

This led the 24-year-old to constant frustration, and, especially, to engage in a series of furious rows with Santos' fans online.

Tensions between Zeca and the club worsened as the time went by until this week he reportedly missed two training sessions and asked for a recession with Santos in court.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, in fact, the 24-year-old has decided to take legal action against his current club in order to end the contract immediately. 

⚪️⚫️

A post shared by Zeca (@zeca37) on

An official note from the press office explains the reasons behind Zeca's action: "Up to now, Zeca has been facing curses and external pressures, which unfortunately happens to many soccer players. In recent days, however, the situation worsened and he was constantly threatened in his social networks."

A hearing has been scheduled for April, although Zeca and Santos seem to have already ended their relationship. This could be an ideal opportunity for the Brazilian full-back to leave the country and try out European football. 

His departure would also represent an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to reclaim his interest in the youngster, and convince him to join Liverpool. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters