Former Referee Insists Mohamed Salah Should Have Been Made to Retake Penalty in Huddersfield Clash

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Liverpool's summer signing Mohamed Salah should have been made to retake his missed penalty against Huddersfield, according to former referee Graham Poll, who now uses his expertise as a match day expert for BT Sport.

Salah was assigned to penalty duties this afternoon, after Roberto Firmino was brought down in the box by Huddersfield defender Tommy Smith during the first half of Saturaday's Premier League clash. 

The Egyptian missed the spot kick with the score at 0-0, and despite the Reds going on to win comfortably in the end, Terriers keeper Jonas Lossl's antics on the line remained a talking point.

Lossi firmly batted the ball away after Salah's strike, while also ensuring that Jordan Henderson would not be able to poach onto the rebound. However, despite the impressive effort made from the Huddersfield shot-stopper, Poll believes that Salah should have been made to retake the penalty.

When covering the game on BT Sport Poll claimed: "He [Lossl] was a good couple of yards off his line when the ball as kicked by Salah, so, therefore, it should be retaken.

"Unfortunately the assistant referees, who’s job it is to spot these things, don’t tend to brave enough to give them. It should have been retaken, but they don’t tend to be."

Fortunately, for Klopp's men, the penalty (and lack of a retake) had no bearing on the game in the end as Daniel Sturridge found the net to break the deadlock in the second half.

Liverpool eventually went on to win 3-0 and received a well earned three points to move up to sixth, with Sturridge, Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum all finding the back of the net.

