Gunners Playmaker Mesut Ozil Makes His Favoured Position Clear to Arsene Wenger

Mesut Ozil insists that he would much rather play in his prefered number ten role than being put on the wing by Wenger, as he being forced to accept playing out of position.

The season hasn't come easy to the German playmaker, with knee problems forcing him to sit out the opening games. However, he has shown much resilience, in the wake of these injuries, as he was able to inspire a 5-2 win over Everton in Arsenals last fixture.

Ozil has been stationed on the right wing in recent weeks to acclimate the play of Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazzette. The trio looks to become one of the most feared attacking threats in the Premier League combining both creativity and finishing.

It is uncertain if Wenger plans to play the German player of the year on the right on a more consistent basis. However, Ozil has made it clear on what his prefered role, telling Sky Sports: "I know myself better than anyone else and I'm someone who needs to have fun on the pitch,





"Everyone knows my favourite position is the playmaker, the No 10, at the moment the coach plays me on the right and it's a thing I need to accept and to show my quality in that position.

"Of course I'm happy to perform and give good performances individually, but it's more important that we do that as a team. I think we did that really well against Everton."

Wenger has explained Ozil's new position in his 3-4-3 system introduced last season, on Arsenals official Instagram page. So far it has been a success, as the German Gunner has adapted to a wider role

However, Ozil insists that he would much prefer to revert back to his favoured Number ten role with the Gunners reaching a pivotal point in their young season.

Arsenal are trailing league leader Man City by nine points and will be looking for a victory over Swansea in their next game to ensure their title hopes stay alive.

It is yet to be seen whether Ozil will be playing in the middle or the wing against Swansea, however, it is a crucial game meaning Wenger will have a tough decision on his hands, as Arsenal look to move up from fifth position in the table.

Arsenal finished outside the top four last year for the first time under Wenger.