Jeffrey Schlupp Stresses the Importance of Crystal Palace Fans Ahead of West Ham Crunch Match

Crystal Palace fullback Jeffrey Schlupp believes they must make the most of their home advantage if they are going to get a result against West Ham on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Palace beat the champions Chelsea 2-1 in their last home game, scoring their only goals of the season and earning their first three points, and Schlupp believes the home fans played a key role in that victory.

Back to winning ways! Had to dig deep towards the end but it was all worth it! Fans were immense 🔥⚽️ — Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) October 14, 2017

Speaking to the club website, the Ghanaian said: "This game is a big one for both clubs but we are looking to go all out to get the three points in front of our fans who have always been the 12th man for us and this weekend will be no different I'm sure."

Palace were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Newcastle last matchday thanks to a last-gasp Mikel Merino header, but Schlupp believes they can still take the positives from the performance.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"We have done well in our last two games and we have been able to take the positives. We have gone back to basics and worked really hard with us all working on our game plan.

"Every game at this level is big and because we are playing a team that is in and around us it is a massive match. From our point of view we have the same focus each week to be going out to win the contest and continue on from the last home game against Chelsea."

West Ham travel to Selhurst Park on the back of a great performance themselves, coming back from 2-0 down at Wembley to win 3-2 against Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

"We're at home and need to take advantage of that!" 🙌 #CRYWHU https://t.co/LgPT1UmMV3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 28, 2017

However, the Eagles defender believes this shows how unpredictable football is, adding: "Everyone knows anything can happen in the league, we will obviously be going out to give 100% like we always do and we know our fans will be creating a great atmosphere as it always is which will be important to give us an extra push on the day.

“We would like to think we will match up well against them, we are at home so we need to take that advantage and show the determination we have in the dressing room to make sure we get the result that we are all looking for.”