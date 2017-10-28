Jurgen Klopp Gives Simon Mignolet Vote of Confidence by Insisting He’s Still Liverpool Number One

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is backing Simon Mignolet to bounce back from his poor performance at Spurs and prove why he is the club's first choice goalkeeper.

There had been calls to replace the German with Loris Karius or Danny Ward, but Klopp has seemingly rejected the idea. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Klopp confirmed that Mignolet will continue between the sticks in league fixtures.

“Simon will play. I didn’t think a second about changing this position," Klopp said.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Much of the blame for Liverpool’s defeat at Tottenham was placed squarely at the feet of Mignolet and Dejan Lovren. Lovren was particularly poor and was hauled off after 30 minutes but Klopp claims the more pressing issue is the lack of team defending from Liverpool.

“Could Simon have done better for the fourth goal and pushed it wider? Yes," he said. "A lot of things were really collective and yeah the second goal was individual, while Simon knows with the fourth goal when he is there it would be nice if he could keep the ball a little more.”

Liverpool have had a poor start to the season defensively and have already conceded 16 goals - their worst start to a season in 53 years.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Their away form has been especially dismal - conceding three at Watford, five at Manchester City and four at Tottenham. However, the Reds can take some solace in that they have made Anfield somewhat of a fortress only conceding one goal there.

Klopp admits that Liverpool have to do better in situations and pay more attention to small details.

“We don’t ignore it, we’ve made mistakes it’s true. The Man City mistakes have a completely different element from all the other mistakes as we were one man down and were not too smart.

“We have to work really hard on the detail. We did that this week. We’ve had time to train and hopefully, everybody will see it tomorrow.

Liverpool are at home to Huddersfield this weekend so will surely be looking to put on a strong performance on both sides of the ball and erase the demons from last week. 

