Juventus Set to Reopen Talks With Barcelona Over Andre Gomes Move in January

Juventus are reportedly trying to start new negotiations with Barcelona over the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.

Spanish outlet Sport (via Corriere dello Sport) claims that this time the Catalan side could be willing to let him go in January, although Juventus might not be the only team interested in him.

Sport claims that the Serie A giants are back monitoring Gomes’ situation and will try to convince the Catalan club into selling him at a low price in January.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to the website, however, there is a "big Premier League club", which remains anonymous for the moment, who would be happy to pen him down during the winter transfer window.

Juventus had already tried to secure the player in summer 2016, but it was Barcelona who eventually managed to sign him.

Now the Bianconeri's chances to buy him have been boosted by next year's World Cup in Russia. During the current season, every footballer will want to play as much as possible in order to be called by their national team for the tournament in Russia.

Acreditamos no passado, acreditemos agora também. Façamos história. Por nós, por vós, por Portugal 🇵🇹!#TudoPorPortugal pic.twitter.com/SN3dwEGxfh — André Gomes (@aftgomes) October 10, 2017

Andre Gomes has so far made only four La Liga appearances and played less than 120 minutes in total, so he could be motivated to look for a more stable position.

Juventus now have less necessity to sign a new midfielder since securing young talent Rodrigo Bentancur earlier this summer, but they still might need substitutes; both Miralem Pjanic and Claudio Marchisio have recently returned from injuries and the club are in shortage alternatives.