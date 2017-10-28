Liverpool Chase Mexican Wonderkid Diego Lainez After Impressive World Cup Spell

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Mexico's U17s team impressed in this year's World Cup in India as they managed to get up to the quarter finals of the competition.

Despite getting knocked out by Iran in a 2-1 defeat, one 17-year-old made Reds scouts' heads turn during the cup games with his amazing performance.

Miguel Tovar/GettyImages

According to ESPN Deportes, Liverpool are looking to bring attacking midfielder Diego Lainez to Merseyside after his incredible form in the U17s World cup for Mexico. 

With Philippe Coutinho still an uncertainty after his failed transfer to Barcelona in the Summer, Liverpool are looking to bring in a fresh face to fill in the void the Brazilian would leave behind show he leave Anfield. 

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/GettyImages

17-year-old Lainez made his professional debut for Liga MX side Club America earlier in March this year. 

He has gone on to make 11 appearance in the first team, sealing his place at the top flight of Mexican football. 

He has recently come under the lime light again due to his performance in the World Cup as Lainez scored two goals playing in his attacking midfield position. 

One of the goals was in a 3-2 defeat against England's U17s in the group stages of the tournament, who are now in the World Cup final against Spain at the Salt Lake Stadium kicking off in the afternoon on Saturday. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters