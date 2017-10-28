Liverpool Chase Mexican Wonderkid Diego Lainez After Impressive World Cup Spell

Mexico's U17s team impressed in this year's World Cup in India as they managed to get up to the quarter finals of the competition.

Despite getting knocked out by Iran in a 2-1 defeat, one 17-year-old made Reds scouts' heads turn during the cup games with his amazing performance.

Miguel Tovar/GettyImages

According to ESPN Deportes, Liverpool are looking to bring attacking midfielder Diego Lainez to Merseyside after his incredible form in the U17s World cup for Mexico.

With Philippe Coutinho still an uncertainty after his failed transfer to Barcelona in the Summer, Liverpool are looking to bring in a fresh face to fill in the void the Brazilian would leave behind show he leave Anfield.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/GettyImages

17-year-old Lainez made his professional debut for Liga MX side Club America earlier in March this year.

He has gone on to make 11 appearance in the first team, sealing his place at the top flight of Mexican football.

He has recently come under the lime light again due to his performance in the World Cup as Lainez scored two goals playing in his attacking midfield position.

One of the goals was in a 3-2 defeat against England's U17s in the group stages of the tournament, who are now in the World Cup final against Spain at the Salt Lake Stadium kicking off in the afternoon on Saturday.