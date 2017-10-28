Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham: Super Sub Anthony Martial Gifts Red Devils Victory With Late Strike

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Manchester United ground out a solid 1-0 win against fellow Premier League title rivals Tottenham thanks to super sub Anthony Martial, who came off the bench to score the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining. 

Jose Mourinho made several changes to the side that was beaten by Huddersfield seven days ago. Eric Bailly returned to a back three, alongside Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, while Marcus Rashford made his come back to the starting XI, after scoring off the bench against the Terriers last weekend. 

Mauricio Pochettino also made changes to the team that started their 4-1 win against Liverpool last Sunday, with Spurs' talisman Harry Kane was ruled out of the Old Trafford fixture earlier in the week with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Moussa Sissoko. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Both teams showed great intensity in a first-half that lacked any notable chances however following the interval both sides passed up glorious opportunities to take the lead in the fixture.

The first big chance of the game came when Hugo Lloris spilled a tame Henrikh Mkhitaryan into the path of Rashford. Fortunately for the away side Ben Davies reacted quickest to clear the ball and save the French keeper's blushes. 


With just over 15 minutes to go, Manchester United club record signing Romelu Lukaku flashed a fierce shot towards Tottenham's goal but Hugo Lloris managed to divert it wide as Tottenham began to show signs of feeling the pressure.

Michael Regan/GettyImages
Tottenham best chance to win the game came moments after Hugo Lloris's saved. Christian Eriksen whipped a pin-point cross into the path of Dele Ali but last season's PFA Young Player of the Year couldn't find the delicate finish that was required. 

In the 80th minute the deadlock was finally broken as Lukaku flicked David de Gea's goal-kick into the path of Anthony Martial, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to give Manchester United all three points.   

