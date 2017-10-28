Sean Dyche Becomes Priority Choice Should Slaven Bilic Fail to Keep his Job at West Ham United

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

After a rough start to the Premier League season, West Ham United surprised everyone with their midweek win in the Carabao Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Daily Mail reports that the Hammers' board have prepared to make a move for Burnley's Sean Dyche should Slaven Bilic fail to get a good result against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It is understood that West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold came up with the decision of sacking Bilic before the Spurs tie.

However, after the Hammers' 3-2 comeback which see them into the next round of the Carabao Cup, Bilic has been given one more chance to prove himself at Selhurst Park. 

With West Ham currently sitting in 16th place, the board are expecting a speedy improvement to the club's form in the Premier League. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Clarets are doing well under Dyche as they sit in 8th place in the League with three wins and four draws so far. 

The West Ham board see the 46-year-old as a good replacement for Bilic and have made him a priority signing.

With Ronald Koeman sacked, Everton are also looking for Dyche as a replacement to come and manage the Toffees. 

However, West Ham have reportedly established how much it would take to get Dyche out of Turf Moor and into the London Stadium.

