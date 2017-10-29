Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Gives Update on Sead Kolasinac Injury After Swansea Win

Arsene Wenger has provided an update on the injury status of Sead Kolasinac after the defender was forced to withdraw late in the second half of Saturday's win over Swansea.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international scored Arsenal's first goal at the Emirates, equalising just after the break with a powerful left-footed strike.

Aaron Ramsey put the Gunners in front seven minutes later, but there was concern over Kolasinac when he sustained a late knock.

3 - Only Alexandre Lacazette (5) has scored more goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season than Sead Kolasinac (3). Contributor. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

"It’s a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip," Wenger told the club's official website: "How long will he be out? I don’t know. We hope to get him fit for next Sunday."

He added: "He had that already but he came back today. He's had that before and we managed to get him always available."

Asked if Kolasinac wanted to continue, Wenger said: "Yes, of course that’s what he wanted. I thought there was no need to take a gamble so I took him off."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving at Arsenal on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer, and Wenger praised his performance in Saturday's much-needed win.

"Kolasinac was decisive today, because he scored and made an assist," he said. "We had a bit more space on the left, we saw that and we wanted to take advantage of that in the second half because they blocked Hector a lot with Clucas on our right side.

"For us it was important to build up on the right and change quickly to the left and create some space for Kolasinac. He did that very well.

"He has the natural qualities that suit firstly his position as a wing-back and he has the absolute body power that is needed in the Premier League."