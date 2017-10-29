BREAKING: Dodgers Make Multiple Changes to World Series Game 5 Lineup

Game 5. The final World Series road game for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound, manager Dave Roberts is making sure he has his best offensive squad out there to keep the ball rolling from Saturday night's monumental Game 4 win.

So here's who he's going with:

Dodgers:

Taylor CF

Seager SS

Turner DH

Hernandez LF

Bellinger 1B

Forsythe 3B

Puig RF

Barnes C

Culberson 2B



Kershaw P — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) October 29, 2017

As you can see, it's a little different from Games 3 and 4. Roberts went with the exact same lineup in those contests, where Enrique Hernandez was batting last. Now, he'll move to the cleanup spot, Justin Turner will take over at DH, Logan Forysthe will move to third base, and Charlie Culberson will get the start at second.

Roberts has removed Joc Pederson from the starting lineup with Dallas Keuchel on the hill to avoid having the youngster struggle with left-handed pitching.

The Dodgers will make due. They had this exact same lineup in Game 1 against Keuchel with the exception of Culberson, because LA was home and didn't have the luxury of starting a DH.

GO LA!!!