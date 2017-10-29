Brighton Chief Insists No Player Will Force Club to Alter Policies Amidst Money-Crazy Premier League

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has insisted the club will not break their structure or spirit to sign any player in the world, in what has become a money-centric, and crazy world of football. 

The Amex Stadium hierarchy sitter joined the Seagulls in May 2012 following stints at Tottenham Hotspur and the Vancouver Whitecaps and has helped transform the club from an organisation sharing an athletics ground at nearby Withdean just six years ago to now an English top-flight club. 

However, with the success in securing a Premier League spot come inflated prices and increased interest form agents, which he recalled from moments after gaining promotion last season. 

"The first came two, maybe three ­minutes after we were ­promoted", Barber explained to the  Mirror when asked about players' representation getting in touch. 

"Well it seemed like ­that anyway!"

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He did not elaborate on whether those phone calls were successful, however over the summer 12 were, and he believes it is because of Brighton's extremely selective transfer policy as to why they currently find themselves with a three-point buffer from the relegation zone. 

"We are coping", the former EFL director added. 

"I have to say, though, that it has been tough. Enjoyable – but tough.

"It has been quite a ­journey, but we don’t want it to end. We want to be ­competitive and of course we want to stay in the ­Premier League.

"But at the same time, we need to be realistic. We have a structure that we will not break, not for any individual player. We don’t want to jeopardise the spirit we have created."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters