Cavaliers Guard Ruled Out Against Knicks With Knee Soreness

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Entering Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were on a two game losing streak, suffering losses to the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Entering a matchup with the New York Knicks, the last thing the Cavaliers needed was an injury. Right on cue, before the start of the game Sunday, Cleveland ruled out guard Iman Shumpert due to right knee soreness.

This is very concerning, as knee soreness can be a very tricky thing to mess with. As a precaution, Ty Lue and the Cavaliers decided against playing him on Sunday.

It has been reported that Shumpert has been dealing with the issue since Friday's meeting with the Pelicans.

It is unknown how severe the soreness is, and there is uncertainty in regards to how much time he will miss. In any event, Cleveland will have to figure out how to make do with fewer bodies available.

