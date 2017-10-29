Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Claims Last-Gasp Equaliser 'Was Scant Reward' for Performance

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson spoke of how his team deserved to take at least a point from their thrilling 2-2 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

Palace manager Hodgson told BBC Sport: "Although we are pleased because you always pleased to get a point when staring defeat in the face, I still thought it was scant reward. If we had not got something then it would have been really really unjust." 

"To lose a game where you only faced two shots and you've had 20-odd, and hit the post and had one cleared off the line, it is hard to take. I'm really pleased how the boys came back to turn it around" Hodgson continued. 

"We are happy with a point but I believe on the performance we deserved more."

Palace travel to a difficult fixture next week, facing Tottenham at Wembley in next Sunday's early kick-off.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Roy reflected on the game whilst also looking ahead to the match with Spurs.

"This team has got more character than they are sometimes credited with, to be at home, losing in the 96th minute, with the crowd still behind the team... it speaks volumes for our fans."

"Sakho picked up a calf injury against Newcastle and James [McArthur] picked up a strange ankle injury in that game too, but both in contention for Spurs"

