Crystal Palace Star Man Claims Eagles Are Treating Every Premier League Game 'Like a Cup Final'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has revealed he and his teammates are treating every game going forward as a cup final, as they bid to move away from the relegation zone.

The Eagles are firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after 10 games, having won just one game after firing Frank de Boer after just four matches.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson has come in to replace the Dutchman and took a shock three points against Chelsea in his only league victory so far.

Palace rescued a last-gasp point against West Ham on Saturday though Zaha, and the Ivorian winger insisted after the game that they acknowledge the dire situation they are in and are acting accordingly.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He told reporters after the game, as quoted by Sports Mole: "We worked so hard. We did all the right things. We are buzzing and we deserved it. The manager said at half-time that we were not playing badly. The stress must be crazy as a Palace fan. We are playing cup finals every week."

The point was not enough to help Palace move off the bottom of the table, but means they are now four points away from safety after 17th-placed Swansea lost to Arsenal.

Palace will certainly be pleased to have Zaha back - the star sustained a knee injury against Huddersfield in the club's opening day defeat, but has returned to play a pivotal role in amassing the four points they have on the board.

