Former Chelsea Star Insists He Left the Blues to Save His Career But Leaves Door Open for a Return

Former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore has revealed he left the Blues in order to save his career - but didn't rule out returning one day.

The Burkina Faso international left Stamford Bridge over the summer to join French side Lyon, and has been impressive for his new club so far, scoring four goals, including one against Everton in the Europa League.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Traore never really got much of a chance at Chelsea, as seems to be the unfortunate case with so many young players trying to make a name for themselves at the club, and was shipped out on loan to Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem before being moved on permanently.

There was no doubt in Traore's mind that he needed the transfer in order to save his promising career, and it's a decision he definitely doesn't regret.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Going from Chelsea was the best decision for me. I am enjoying myself, as a young players you can only improve if you are playing every week.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

"I enjoyed my time at Chelsea and when I had opportunities to show what I could do on the pitch, I took them with both hands. But there weren't any guarantee I would play.

"Yes, I would be happy if it was me in the Chelsea first-team playing every weekend, but this is football and you have to take decisions. Along with Chelsea, I took the decision to sign for Lyon and I am happy with that."

The 22-year-old may be relishing the chance to shine over in Ligue 1, but asked if he could ever see himself returning to attend to unfinished business, he said: "Others went back, it is a possibility. I have to focus on Lyon, do my best and see what I do in the future."