Hilarious Man Trolls Fired Dolphins Coach With Best Halloween Costume of the Year

Every Halloween, devoted sports fans dress up as their favorite players in order to celebrate the festivities.



And then there's this guy.

One fan decided to take Halloween to the next level with a concept completely out of left field. This fan decided to dress up as former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who was fired this season after his mistress posted a video of the coach snorting lines of a white powder before a coaches' meeting.

How did he do that, you ask? It's simple. Dolphins hat. Dolphins polo. Tray with "lines of coke." No lie, just look.

This dude just won Halloween! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RUfEsLJisg — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) October 29, 2017

End the contest, this man just claimed the championship. That sound you hear is the collective groan of NFL fans who are kicking themselves for not thinking of this first.

No doubt that this man won every costume contest he entered. Let's just hope that is not really cocaine, as that could become an issue. Regardless, you have to admire this man's dedication to his craft.

We're living in 2017, while this man is living in 3017.



Bravo, sir.

