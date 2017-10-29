Jose Mourinho Criticises 'Disappointing' Man Utd Fans for Not Supporting Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has hit out at Manchester United fans for not offering enough support to striker Romelu Lukaku after Saturday's 1-0 win over Spurs.

The Belgian forward has scored seven Premier League goals since his £75m arrival from Everton in the summer, a total bettered only by Tottenham's Harry Kane. But Mourinho has insisted that Lukaku deserves more credit even when he is not finding the net.

"Yeah, I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much," Mourinho told MUTV.

"He gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don’t think it is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed - but not with him. With him very pleased.”

Mourinho also questioned the decision from some fans to boo when Anthony Martial, who scored the winning goal at Old Trafford, was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

“I really don’t understand some reactions," he added. "Are they Red Devils? Sometimes I don’t know because they [the forwards] work amazingly well.

“Today there were two strikers playing together against three top central defenders – the best we have in Europe – and they had to do the defensive job of pressing them when they were coming out with the ball which they do very well because they have big routines of playing with three in the back.”

United moved three points clear of third-placed Tottenham with victory, but remain five points behind league leaders Manchester City.