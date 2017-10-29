Jose Mourinho Reveals What He Told Anthony Martial Prior to His Match Winning Goal Against Tottenham

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he encouraged Anthony Martial to utilise his strength in running behind defenders, before the 21-year-old came on at Old Trafford to score the winner against Tottenham.

The cagey affair on Saturday saw Mourinho's tactics work to perfection as the second-half swap of Marcus Rashford and Martial proved decisive as the Frenchman scored the winner with nine minutes remaining, after being on the receiving end of Romelu Lukaku's headed flick-on.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Tottenham's defence proving difficult to break down, Mourinho told reporters following the game that he felt Martial was more comfortable dropping off defenders than Rashford, and as a result he gave the 21-year-old specific instructions before his introduction to the game.

Mourinho said, via the Metro: "Same position as Marcus, but he’s more comfortable than Marcus dropping in between the lines to have the ball and try to drive the ball, not just to attack space.

4 - Anthony Martial has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the @premierleague this season. Cameo. pic.twitter.com/3nk4hT7Gsr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

"I was telling him to do that. But, at the same time, to play from Lukaku against three very good central defenders, but against three central defenders who had a hard match for 60, 70 minutes against Lukaku and Rashford.

"So he comes, and okay, probably a lucky shot but the movement is good, the desire is good and the goal is the goal that gets us two more points than the 0-0."

Despite notching four goals and two assists in nine games this season, which included the match winning goal against Spurs which sent United five points behind league leaders Manchester City, Martial is still not guaranteed a starting position under Mourinho.