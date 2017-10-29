Leicester 2-0 Everton: Gray and Vardy Star as Claude Puel Gets Off to Winning Start

A blistering first half display set Leicester on their way to a 2-0 win over Everton in Claude Puel’s first game in charge at the King Power Stadium. The result leaves the Toffees in the relegation zone.

Puel sprung two surprising changes in his starting line up with Marc Albrighton and Shinji Okazaki left out and it was one of the new faces who had the first chance.

Demarai Gray fired wide from the edge of the penalty area. Ben Chilwell was back in the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season and he had an effort over the bar after more good work by Gray.

GOAL Leicester 1-0 Everton (18 mins)



Leicester’s fast start was rewarded on 18 minutes as a superb counter attack caught Everton cold with Riyad Mahrez crossing for Jamie Vardy to score.

David Unsworth’s side were all at sea at the back and a mistake from Ashley Williams nearly gifted Leicester a second goal but Mahrez’s shot was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Everton’s first threat came from Aaron Lennon as his cross just failed to reach Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leicester’s second goal had more than a hint of fortune about it. Gray’s cross was hacked into his own net by 20-year-old Jonjoe Kenny in a horror moment for the youngster.

The Toffees had a claim for a penalty as Christian Fuchs fouled Lennon, replays suggested the Leicester defender did not get the ball.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Much of Everton’s attacking play came through Kevin Mirallas and the Belgian forced Kasper Schmeichel into his first save of the afternoon. Everton though had been disappointing in the first half and went into the dressing room 2-0 down.

The second half started slowly but it was Leicester who had the first chance as Vardy tried an ambitious effort that was saved by Pickford.

Oumar Niasse was brought on at half time and, fresh from a goal last weekend, he fired over. The Toffees looked a threat from set pieces with Phil Jagielka bringing a save out of Schmeichel. Leicester’s first half intensity had gone out of the window in the second half and had allowed Everton to regain confidence.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Niasse again looked the more likely from the Everton side but he could only find the stand. Leicester finally broke Everton’s offside trap 10 minutes from the end but Vardy was well stopped by Williams.

Vicente Iborra went close to his first Leicester goal but he failed to direct Vardy’s cross goalwards.

The Foxes saw out the remaining time meaning Claude Puel had followed in the footsteps of Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare by winning his first game in charge of Leicester City.