Man City's Pep Guardiola Quashes January Title Talk From Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed claims from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that the current Premier League leaders could well be run-away champions by January. 

The comments from the Spaniard came following the Citizens' 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion which restored their five-point lead at the top of the table following Manchester United's victory over Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day. 

The three points at The Hawthorns Stadium also meant the north west side secured the best ever start in English top-flight history, recording 28 points from the opening 10 games and boasting a plus 29 goal difference. 

It is clear to see that Guardiola's side are the team to beat this year, steamrolling nearly all that has been put in front of them, with only a 1-1 draw at home to Everton the solitary blotch on an otherwise perfect record - both domestically and in Europe. 

However, even though Liverpool were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering at the Etihad Stadium, and boss Klopp believes the title is already City's to lose, the former Barcelona manager insists no matter what their cushion as the turn of the year comes there will still be a lot of work to do. 

"You are English – from a long time ago, did you see a champion in January? Me neither", the 46-year-old told the Liverpool Echo

"Is that unrealistic? Definitely."

The response came after an interview Klopp had completed with French Media outlet SFR Sport, when the German was asked the question if sides who adopt such an attacking mindset could go on to win the Premier League

"Ask Pep Guardiola and Manchester City what do you think, in this moment it looks like they are champions in January or something", the German said, as cited by the Liverpool Echo.

"It's not about doing it this way or that way, it's about doing it the right way for your own team."

